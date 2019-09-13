EVENTS:



Activist Center at 518 Valencia

5:00 PM (240 min) on Sept. 27; noon Sept. 28; noon Sept 29

Join us at the Activist Center to connect with local campaigns and causes, networking with our Communities Allies, and more. Throughout the festival, a broad network of nonprofit partners and community allies will coordinate efforts at our activist center hub, where audiences can connect their environmental inspirations with local campaigns and causes. The Activist Center will host non-profit Community Ally information tables, educational panels, sustainable art exhibitions, petition-signing booths, happy hour events, and filmmaker discussion forums.



SCALES OF HOME: NATURE'S NICKELODEON'S TALK WITH DR. AMY CUTLER

7 PM @ 518 Valencia



The nature documentary is all too familiar, and at the same time, all too strange. This talk explores the concept of uncanniness and scale in environmental documentary, and its exploration of the alien planet Earth – from the dioramas of anthropomorphic life story and love story, to the horizons of planetary survival, to micro-biomes which challenge the definition of life and narrative.



Dr. Amy Cutler will also discuss Thursday’s Exploratorium screening, Nature's Nickelodeons, and there will be a chance for a Q&A about radical nature documentary tactics related to voice, authority, charisma, science, gender, politics, and live cinema.



Amy Cutler is an artist, cultural geographer, curator, writer, and film-maker who works with ideas of geography and nonhuman others. She works frequently on the production of immersive and live cinema and exhibition events provoking and changing the public conversation around ideas of space, geography, and nature-cultures.



Schools Screening: "The Woman Who Loves Giraffes"

Roxie Theater @ 10:00 AM (83 min)

FREE Event

Bring your class to this program on animal conservation, gender equality & careers in science.



"Honor the Past to Shape the Future: Ohlone Women Reclaim their Homelands"

Roxie Theater @ 6:00 PM (90 min)

Trailblazing Ohlone leaders are creating pathways to reclaim their ancestral lands, spirituality, and culture.



Texas & Mexico Border Film: "The River and the Wall"

Little Roxie @ 6:00 PM (97 min)

Ben Masters // Journey on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes.



"Setting the Bar: A Craft Chocolate Origin Story"

Roxie Theater @ 8:00 PM (85 min)

Tim Shepard // A new era of sustainable chocolate trade protects livelihoods, supports sustainability, educates consumers, & creates award-winning chocolate!



"Artifishal"

Little Roxie @ 8:30 PM (83 min)

Josh "Bones" Murphy // A call-to-action about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them.



ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival



Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.