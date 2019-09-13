From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 3)
|Date
|Thursday September 26
|Time
|6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Green Film Festival
|Location Details
|
Exploratorium, Pier 15, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111
Switzerland, Pier 17, Suite 800, San Francisco CA 94111
|
9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 3)
September 26, 2019:
EVENT: Takeover of Piers 15 & 17 at Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 6:00 PM (90 min)
Join us for one night as SF Green Film Festival takes over the wharf at Piers 15 and 17 in the first-ever collaboration between the Exploratorium, Swissnex, and the Consulate General of Switzerland in San Francisco. This unique co-curated project will guide guests over a fog bridge across the water and through a labyrinth of interactive eco-arts exhibits - with indoor and outdoor screenings of local and Swiss films, talks, drinks, music, art, and live cinema.
FILMS:
"Shorts Program: Contemplating Critters"
Exploratorium @ 6:00 PM (210 min)
The beauty of small marvels, in this shorts program celebrating After Dark: Nature's Cabaret.
"Shorts Program: The Flood is Coming"
Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 6:00 PM (90 min)
FREE Event
A collection of new short films from Switzerland that explore our globalized world.
"Nature's Nickelodeons"
Exploratorium @ 7:00 PM (90 min) and 8:30 PM (90 min)
Nature documentary as you've never seen or heard it before; an experimental reinvention of heroes, villains, sounds, and spaces.
"Walden"
Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 7:00 PM (106 min)
FREE Event
Daniel Zimmermann // Through thirteen 360-degree shots, Walden creates a meditative comment on the absurdity of our globalized world.
"Thirteen Ways"
Exploratorium @ 8:30 PM (75 min)
A series of scientists (and, for good measure, a few nonscientists) travel to a plot of Maine land they have never seen before.
ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival
Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/
