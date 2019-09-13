top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 3)
Date Thursday September 26
Time 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Green Film Festival
Location Details
Exploratorium, Pier 15, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111

Switzerland, Pier 17, Suite 800, San Francisco CA 94111
9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 3)

September 26, 2019:

EVENT: Takeover of Piers 15 & 17 at Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 6:00 PM (90 min)

Join us for one night as SF Green Film Festival takes over the wharf at Piers 15 and 17 in the first-ever collaboration between the Exploratorium, Swissnex, and the Consulate General of Switzerland in San Francisco. This unique co-curated project will guide guests over a fog bridge across the water and through a labyrinth of interactive eco-arts exhibits - with indoor and outdoor screenings of local and Swiss films, talks, drinks, music, art, and live cinema.

FILMS:

"Shorts Program: Contemplating Critters"
Exploratorium @ 6:00 PM (210 min)
The beauty of small marvels, in this shorts program celebrating After Dark: Nature's Cabaret.

"Shorts Program: The Flood is Coming"
Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 6:00 PM (90 min)
FREE Event
A collection of new short films from Switzerland that explore our globalized world.

"Nature's Nickelodeons"
Exploratorium @ 7:00 PM (90 min) and 8:30 PM (90 min)
Nature documentary as you've never seen or heard it before; an experimental reinvention of heroes, villains, sounds, and spaces.

"Walden"
Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 7:00 PM (106 min)
FREE Event
Daniel Zimmermann // Through thirteen 360-degree shots, Walden creates a meditative comment on the absurdity of our globalized world.

"Thirteen Ways"
Exploratorium @ 8:30 PM (75 min)
A series of scientists (and, for good measure, a few nonscientists) travel to a plot of Maine land they have never seen before.

ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival

Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 13th, 2019 2:31 PM
