9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 3)



September 26, 2019:



EVENT: Takeover of Piers 15 & 17 at Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 6:00 PM (90 min)



Join us for one night as SF Green Film Festival takes over the wharf at Piers 15 and 17 in the first-ever collaboration between the Exploratorium, Swissnex, and the Consulate General of Switzerland in San Francisco. This unique co-curated project will guide guests over a fog bridge across the water and through a labyrinth of interactive eco-arts exhibits - with indoor and outdoor screenings of local and Swiss films, talks, drinks, music, art, and live cinema.



FILMS:



"Shorts Program: Contemplating Critters"

Exploratorium @ 6:00 PM (210 min)

The beauty of small marvels, in this shorts program celebrating After Dark: Nature's Cabaret.



"Shorts Program: The Flood is Coming"

Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 6:00 PM (90 min)

FREE Event

A collection of new short films from Switzerland that explore our globalized world.



"Nature's Nickelodeons"

Exploratorium @ 7:00 PM (90 min) and 8:30 PM (90 min)

Nature documentary as you've never seen or heard it before; an experimental reinvention of heroes, villains, sounds, and spaces.



"Walden"

Switzerland at Pier 17 @ 7:00 PM (106 min)

FREE Event

Daniel Zimmermann // Through thirteen 360-degree shots, Walden creates a meditative comment on the absurdity of our globalized world.



"Thirteen Ways"

Exploratorium @ 8:30 PM (75 min)

A series of scientists (and, for good measure, a few nonscientists) travel to a plot of Maine land they have never seen before.



ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival



Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year. For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 13th, 2019 2:31 PM