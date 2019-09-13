The 9th edition of the San Francisco Green Film Festival, September 24 - 29



September 25, 2019:



"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch"

Roxie Theater

6:00 PM (87 min)

Jennifer Baichwal, Ed Burtynsky, Nicholas de Pencier // A cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet and a new epoch.



"Harvest Season"

Roxie Theater

8:15 PM (83 min)

Bernardo Ruiz // From vine to vintage, this is the story of California wine country’s unsung heroes during one of the most dramatic harvests in history.



ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival



Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.

For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 13th, 2019 1:41 PM