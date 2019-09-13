From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Wednesday September 25
|6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Screening
|San Francisco Green Film Festival
Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (cross street: Valencia)
Three (3) minute walk up 16th St from the 16th St/Mission BART stop. Also accessible from the 14, 22, 33, 49, and 55 MUNI bus lines.
The 9th edition of the San Francisco Green Film Festival, September 24 - 29
September 25, 2019:
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch"
Roxie Theater
6:00 PM (87 min)
Jennifer Baichwal, Ed Burtynsky, Nicholas de Pencier // A cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet and a new epoch.
"Harvest Season"
Roxie Theater
8:15 PM (83 min)
Bernardo Ruiz // From vine to vintage, this is the story of California wine country’s unsung heroes during one of the most dramatic harvests in history.
ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival
Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/
