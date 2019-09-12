From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/23/2019
|Climate Action with Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday September 23
|Time
|11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion: Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|
Parking Lot Behind Saturn Cafe, 145 Laurel St, Santa Cruz
or
Santa Cruz Town Clock, Pacific Ave. & Water St.
|
On Sep 23 the UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City. Nationally, Extinction Rebellion chapters are taking creative disruptive nonviolent action on this day to voice our support for RADICAL POLICY & SYSTEMS CHANGE to mitigate further climate disaster and to attempt to secure a livable future for all.
To participate in this action, you must commit to nonviolence, then, here's what you can do:
1. Choose to be part of the living beings group or the destructive forces group. (Costumes for living beings = animals, plants, lively humans, etc. Costumes for destructive forces = big oil, big ag, greed, plastics, pollution, etc) OR, you can dress in all black and stand on the sidelines communicating with the public about what we are doing and handing out leaflets, inviting people to strike on Sep 27th.
2. The Living Beings will meet at the clock tower at 11:30am.
The Destructive Forces will meet in the parking lot behind Saturn Cafe at 11:30am. We will demonstrate at both of those intersections and then meet in front of New Leaf for a joint group demonstration.
3. If you want to help plan or get more detailed information, post in the event discussion and we will contact you. OR, you can also just show up, and we'll explain the plan.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1399611040...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 12th, 2019 3:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network