On Sep 23 the UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City. Nationally, Extinction Rebellion chapters are taking creative disruptive nonviolent action on this day to voice our support for RADICAL POLICY & SYSTEMS CHANGE to mitigate further climate disaster and to attempt to secure a livable future for all.



To participate in this action, you must commit to nonviolence, then, here's what you can do:

1. Choose to be part of the living beings group or the destructive forces group. (Costumes for living beings = animals, plants, lively humans, etc. Costumes for destructive forces = big oil, big ag, greed, plastics, pollution, etc) OR, you can dress in all black and stand on the sidelines communicating with the public about what we are doing and handing out leaflets, inviting people to strike on Sep 27th.



2. The Living Beings will meet at the clock tower at 11:30am.

The Destructive Forces will meet in the parking lot behind Saturn Cafe at 11:30am. We will demonstrate at both of those intersections and then meet in front of New Leaf for a joint group demonstration.



3. If you want to help plan or get more detailed information, post in the event discussion and we will contact you. OR, you can also just show up, and we'll explain the plan. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1399611040...

