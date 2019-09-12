From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & PrisonsView other events for the week of 9/28/2019
|Worldwide Solidarity Actions to FREE Assange & Manning
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 28
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Action 2 Free Assange
|info [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
|Location Details
|
UK Consulate
1 Sansome St. /cross Market St.
San Francisco
|
Bay Action To Free Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning Will be joining the International Day of Action On Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon At The SF UK Consulate: 1 Sansome St. /cross Market St. in San Francisco
Join in Solidarity with #FreeAssange supporters around the globe! Bring signs and come stand for freedom of truth, speech, journalism and our future. Please be present in protest of the plight of those persecuted for revealing the truth and please stand with us for our future freedoms. We are a peaceful group of caring citizens.
@WiseUpAction @JA_Defence
have monthly protests in support of Julian Assange. We will join them in solidarity as they return to Belmarsh Prison after almost six months. We mark the end of Julian’s prison sentence for violating bail conditions whilst seeking political asylum to protect his life and work from US persecution. Sadly despite having served a most unfair sentence, Julian Assange will remain an inmate of Belmarsh in remand, awaiting his Court hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in February 2020 for the US Extradition Request. We protest against his unfair imprisonment and demand he is not extradited. Join our action!
For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 12th, 2019 3:20 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network