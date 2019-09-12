top
Worldwide Solidarity Actions to FREE Assange & Manning
Date Saturday September 28
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBay Action 2 Free Assange
Emailinfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
UK Consulate
1 Sansome St. /cross Market St.
San Francisco
Bay Action To Free Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning Will be joining the International Day of Action On Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon At The SF UK Consulate: 1 Sansome St. /cross Market St. in San Francisco

Join in Solidarity with #FreeAssange supporters around the globe! Bring signs and come stand for freedom of truth, speech, journalism and our future. Please be present in protest of the plight of those persecuted for revealing the truth and please stand with us for our future freedoms. We are a peaceful group of caring citizens.

have monthly protests in support of Julian Assange. We will join them in solidarity as they return to Belmarsh Prison after almost six months. We mark the end of Julian’s prison sentence for violating bail conditions whilst seeking political asylum to protect his life and work from US persecution. Sadly despite having served a most unfair sentence, Julian Assange will remain an inmate of Belmarsh in remand, awaiting his Court hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in February 2020 for the US Extradition Request. We protest against his unfair imprisonment and demand he is not extradited. Join our action!
For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org

