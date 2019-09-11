top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/23/2019
Swarming for the Global Climate Strikes!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 23
Time 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area
Location Details
Union Square, San Francisco
Come swarm downtown San Francisco with XRSF Bay from 7-10am at Union Square on September 23rd! Join XR and our allies as we promote awareness and participation in the Global Climate Stikes.

Swarming is a low-risk, high-impact action that is characteristic of XR. De-centralized "swarms" briefly stop traffic to cause POLITE disruption and hand out info to drivers about the climate crisis and upcoming actions. Please swarm with us!

We will meet in Union Square where there will be a welcome area and multiple training stations. Groups and individuals will have the option of being trained before heading out to swarm, so if you don't have a group lined up already, come anyway!
sm_69825856_523351435087158_7968433453966295040_o.jpg
original image (1920x1020)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9220364614...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 11th, 2019 9:29 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 88.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code