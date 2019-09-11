From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Swarming for the Global Climate Strikes!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday September 23
|Time
|7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area
|Location Details
|Union Square, San Francisco
|
Come swarm downtown San Francisco with XRSF Bay from 7-10am at Union Square on September 23rd! Join XR and our allies as we promote awareness and participation in the Global Climate Stikes.
Swarming is a low-risk, high-impact action that is characteristic of XR. De-centralized "swarms" briefly stop traffic to cause POLITE disruption and hand out info to drivers about the climate crisis and upcoming actions. Please swarm with us!
We will meet in Union Square where there will be a welcome area and multiple training stations. Groups and individuals will have the option of being trained before heading out to swarm, so if you don't have a group lined up already, come anyway!
