From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | San FranciscoView other events for the week of 9/20/2019
|Community Forum - Puerto Rico: A People in Struggle, Resistance & Solidarity
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
Join us for presentations and discussion on the Puerto Rican people’s struggle. Panelists will include:
Amarilis Díaz - Born in Morovis, Pueto Rico. Attended University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo and Río Piedras campuses. Active in issues of social justice and the struggle for independence of Puerto Rico.
Ricardo Ortiz - Born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. Attended University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras. Was a member of the University of Puerto Rico student movement and founding member of the Frente Socialista.
Jackie Santos - Born in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Attended University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras. Was very active in the student movement, Vietnam anti-war movement, and struggle for independence of Puerto Rico.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/729407237523031/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 11th, 2019 1:40 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network