Join us for presentations and discussion on the Puerto Rican people’s struggle. Panelists will include:Amarilis Díaz - Born in Morovis, Pueto Rico. Attended University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo and Río Piedras campuses. Active in issues of social justice and the struggle for independence of Puerto Rico.Ricardo Ortiz - Born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. Attended University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras. Was a member of the University of Puerto Rico student movement and founding member of the Frente Socialista.Jackie Santos - Born in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Attended University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras. Was very active in the student movement, Vietnam anti-war movement, and struggle for independence of Puerto Rico.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/729407237523031/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

