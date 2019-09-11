



What: Press Conference To Save Life of Kaiser Patient Peri Ho At Kaiser

When: Monday September 16th, 12:00 PM noon

Place: SF Kaiser Hospital 2425 Geary St. San. Francisco



For media:

info [at] upwa.info



Kaiser family member Peri Ho and her husband Kin Ho have been fighting to keep her alive. Ho has filed complaints that Kaiser is cutting back her care threatening her life. They

also have refused to allow her to go outside the system for a second opinon. For filing complaints he and his wife have also faced retaliation.

Kin Ho will provide documentation of illegal actions by Kaiser management toward the treatment of his wife and demand that the California Insurance Commissioner Lara do his job and protect patients at Kaiser and other insurance companies caring for the people in California.

This is a life and death question!



Kaiser as a supposed “non-profit” has an executive Bernard Tyson that makes more than $16 million a year and has a budget surplus in 2018 of $21.5 billion yet they are denying life saving treatment to increase their profits.



Sponsored By

United Public Workers For Action

Upwa.info

info [at] upwa.info



Further information:

https://www.kaiserthrive.org/2007/11/03/how-kaiser-permanente-treats-people-who-complain/

Kaiser Bosses STOP Destroying Our Healthcare & Outsourcing Our Jobs! 2019 Labor Day Rally In Oakland With SEIU UHW and OPEIU Kaiser Workers

https://youtu.be/GIBHJAhqYcI

Kaiser Permanente should have higher priorities than Warriors arena deal

https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/openforum/article/Kaiser-Permanente-should-have-higher-priorities-14068135.php

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=44s

Kaiser STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Rally On Labor Day In At Oakland Kaiser

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr0OPssLRck&t=1s

After daughter’s suicide because of Profiteering, Santa Rosa parents see gaps in access to mental health care

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/After-daughter-s-suicide-Santa-Rosa-parents-13676515.php

Fremont family upset that Kaiser let ‘robot’ deliver bad news

Dire prognosis came via robot with a doctor on video

