San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
|Rally-Kin Ho Demands Kaiser Management Stop Killing My Wife Peri Ho!
|Date
|Monday September 16
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|United Public Workers For Action
|Location Details
|
SF Kaiser Hospital 2425 Geary St. San. Francisco
|
Press Conference- Kin Ho Demands Kaiser Stop Killing My Wife Peri Ho
What: Press Conference To Save Life of Kaiser Patient Peri Ho At Kaiser
When: Monday September 16th, 12:00 PM noon
Place: SF Kaiser Hospital 2425 Geary St. San. Francisco
For media:
info [at] upwa.info
Kaiser family member Peri Ho and her husband Kin Ho have been fighting to keep her alive. Ho has filed complaints that Kaiser is cutting back her care threatening her life. They
also have refused to allow her to go outside the system for a second opinon. For filing complaints he and his wife have also faced retaliation.
Kin Ho will provide documentation of illegal actions by Kaiser management toward the treatment of his wife and demand that the California Insurance Commissioner Lara do his job and protect patients at Kaiser and other insurance companies caring for the people in California.
His
This is a life and death question!
Kaiser as a supposed “non-profit” has an executive Bernard Tyson that makes more than $16 million a year and has a budget surplus in 2018 of $21.5 billion yet they are denying life saving treatment to increase their profits.
Sponsored By
United Public Workers For Action
Upwa.info
info [at] upwa.info
Further information:
https://www.kaiserthrive.org/2007/11/03/how-kaiser-permanente-treats-people-who-complain/
For more event information: https://www.kaiserthrive.org/2007/11/03/ho...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 11th, 2019 1:34 PM
§Kaiser Patient Peri Ho
Kaiser management has cutback care for Kaiser patient Peri Ho and refused to make sure that she is given a second opinion on her health issues outside the Kaiser system.
While cutting back on care for patients CEO Bernard Tyson makes over $16 million a year and 36 executives make over $1 million a year.
