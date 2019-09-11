top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Rally-Kin Ho Demands Kaiser Management Stop Killing My Wife Peri Ho!
Date Monday September 16
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorUnited Public Workers For Action
Location Details
SF Kaiser Hospital 2425 Geary St. San. Francisco
Press Conference- Kin Ho Demands Kaiser Stop Killing My Wife Peri Ho

What: Press Conference To Save Life of Kaiser Patient Peri Ho At Kaiser
When: Monday September 16th, 12:00 PM noon
Place: SF Kaiser Hospital 2425 Geary St. San. Francisco

For media:
info [at] upwa.info

Kaiser family member Peri Ho and her husband Kin Ho have been fighting to keep her alive. Ho has filed complaints that Kaiser is cutting back her care threatening her life. They
also have refused to allow her to go outside the system for a second opinon. For filing complaints he and his wife have also faced retaliation.
Kin Ho will provide documentation of illegal actions by Kaiser management toward the treatment of his wife and demand that the California Insurance Commissioner Lara do his job and protect patients at Kaiser and other insurance companies caring for the people in California.
His
This is a life and death question!

Kaiser as a supposed “non-profit” has an executive Bernard Tyson that makes more than $16 million a year and has a budget surplus in 2018 of $21.5 billion yet they are denying life saving treatment to increase their profits.

United Public Workers For Action
Upwa.info
info [at] upwa.info

Further information:
https://www.kaiserthrive.org/2007/11/03/how-kaiser-permanente-treats-people-who-complain/
Kaiser Bosses STOP Destroying Our Healthcare & Outsourcing Our Jobs! 2019 Labor Day Rally In Oakland With SEIU UHW and OPEIU Kaiser Workers
https://youtu.be/GIBHJAhqYcI
Kaiser Permanente should have higher priorities than Warriors arena deal
https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/openforum/article/Kaiser-Permanente-should-have-higher-priorities-14068135.php
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=44s
Kaiser STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Rally On Labor Day In At Oakland Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr0OPssLRck&t=1s
After daughter’s suicide because of Profiteering, Santa Rosa parents see gaps in access to mental health care
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/After-daughter-s-suicide-Santa-Rosa-parents-13676515.php
Fremont family upset that Kaiser let ‘robot’ deliver bad news
Dire prognosis came via robot with a doctor on video
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2019/03/08/fremont-family-upset-that-kaiser-let-robot-deliver-bad-news/
sm_kaiser_is_killing_my_wife.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 11th, 2019 1:34 PM
§Kaiser Patient Peri Ho
by United Public Workers For Action Wednesday Sep 11th, 2019 1:34 PM
sm_kaiser_patient.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Kaiser management has cutback care for Kaiser patient Peri Ho and refused to make sure that she is given a second opinion on her health issues outside the Kaiser system.
https://www.kaiserthrive.org/2007/11/03/ho...
§Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson Makes Over $16 Million A Year
by United Public Workers For Action Wednesday Sep 11th, 2019 1:34 PM
sm_tyson__bernard_kaiser__ceo.jpg
original image (1131x600)
While cutting back on care for patients CEO Bernard Tyson makes over $16 million a year and 36 executives make over $1 million a year.
https://www.kaiserthrive.org/2007/11/03/ho...
