



This debut feature film by journalist Abby Martin began while reporting in Palestine, where she was denied entry into Gaza by the Israeli government on the accusation she was a “propagandist.” So Abby connected with a team of journalists in Gaza to produce the film through the blockade.



This collaboration shows you Gaza’s protest movement like you’ve never seen before. Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests, it features exclusive footage of demonstrations where 200 unarmed civilians have been killed by Israeli snipers since March 30, 2018.



The documentary tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mass media. Victims are heard from the ongoing massacre, including journalists, medics and the family of internationally-acclaimed paramedic, Razan al-Najjar.



Watch the trailer.



Purchase advance tickets $15 to $75

Sponsored by Empire Files and ANSWER Coalition. Join Abby Martin for the one-night-only theater screening in San Francisco! Don't miss this rare opportunity to see Gaza Fights For Freedom on the big screen. (Doors open at 5:30; film starts promptly at 6pm)

