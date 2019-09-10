Feinstein, Costa Support Weakening of CA Bill Blocking Trump Rollbacks of Environmental Regulations by Dan Bacher

John McManus, President of the Golden Gate Salmon Association (GGSA), took issue with the contention of Senator Feinstein and Congressmen Costa, Garamendi, Harder and Cox that SB 1 “would prevent the state from incorporating the latest science and other information in permitting decisions.”



“That letter cites new science on species that won't be used if SB 1 goes into effect,” said McManus. “This Is completely false. SB 1 would allow the state to review and revise any of the species protections adopted. The state would be able to use any and all science to protect its wildlife."