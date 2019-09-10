Other







After the Manongs labored to build America, their San Francisco Manilatown community is wiped out by urban renewal, and 50 old-timers are forcibly evicted from the International Hotel when it is slated for demolition in 1981. The film documents destruction of the last block of Manilatown on Kearny Street.

Narrated by late poet Al Robles, "The Fall of the I-Hotel" tells the story of dozens of seniors displaced by 300 cops in the dead of night, and the overall impacts of urban renewal.



Running time: 58 min.



Co-presented by Oakland Asian Cultural Center and Oakland Public Library.



FREE, suggested donation $3-5 (no one turned away for lack of funds)



