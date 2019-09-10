From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/20/2019
|Salinas Climate Strike March
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 20
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Communities for Sustainable Monterey County
|Location Details
|
Salinas High School, 726 S Main St, Salinas
Salinas City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave, Salinas
|
The Sunrise Movement is hosting a Strike for Climate March from Salinas High School to City Hall.
Learn more about this important movement:
https://globalclimatestrike.net/why-adults-must-strike-with-youth/
We hope to see you all there!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4909523484...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 10th, 2019 11:23 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network