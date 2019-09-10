top
¡Cervezas y Causas!
Date Wednesday September 11
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible South County
Location Details
Mi Rancho, 300 Walker Street, Watsonville
Join us for a Postcard Party!

*** PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE OF DATE!! ***

**We have moved this event to Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in order to avoid conflicts with other important community events**

We will meet, socialize and engage in participatory democracy by writing postcards to our State and Federal government representatives about the crisis at our southern border!

We welcome you to dedicate an hour and a half once a month - on the second Thursday of each month - to be an active Indivisible member in the Resistance!

This is a complimentary curated postcard party where all the supplies are provided for you, including scripts on various *hot* issues that we need to PROD our representatives and thank-you's to PAT them on the back.

The event is free to attend and there is no pressure to order food or beverages - however, attendees are responsible for any purchases made during the event - Please pay your server at the time of placing your order.

Nos reuniremos, socializaremos y participar en la democracia participativa mediante la escritura de tarjetas postales a nuestros representantes del gobierno estatal y federal sobre la crisis en nuestra frontera sur!

Le damos la bienvenida a dedicar una hora y media una vez al mes - el segundo jueves de cada mes - para ser miembro Indivisible activo en la Resistencia!

Esta es una fiesta de postal curada de cortesía donde se le proporcionan todos los suministros, incluidos los scripts con varios problemas en fotos que necesitamos para a nuestra representantes y gracias a PAT y todos aquellos de atrás.

El evento es gratuito y no hay presión. Pida comida o bebida- sin embargo, los asistentes son responsable de las compras realizadas durante el evento. Por favor pague su servidor al momento de su pedido.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cervezas-y-ca...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 10th, 2019 11:09 AM
