protest cheer
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Youth Unstoppable - Film & Conversation
Date Thursday September 12
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Film Festival
Location Details
Watsonville Public Library
275 Main St
Watsonville CA 96076
Join us for a FREE Pre-Global Climate Strike Event!

Documentary Film Screening and panel with local youth, plus opening remarks by Watsonville Mayor Francisco Estrada. The film is in English with Spanish subtitles.

YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE takes us inside the rise of the Global Youth Climate Movement. Slater Jewell-Kemker was 15 when she began documenting the untold stories of youth on the front lines of climate change refusing to let their futures slip away. Over the course of 11 years, and set against stunning visuals of a planet in crisis, YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE follows the evolution of a diverse network of youth rising up to shape the world they will live in.
For more event information: http://watsonvillefilmfest.org

