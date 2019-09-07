top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 9/19/2019
Angels at the Front: Border Angels and Color Bloq
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 19
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorStrut
Location Details
trut, 470 Castro St, San Francisco 94114
EVENT: Angels at the Front: Color Bloq and the Border Angels

Where: Strut, 470 Castro St, San Francisco 94114

When: Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
--5 p.m. Reception features DJ La Femme Papi and food courtesy of Tacos El Precioso.
--6:30 p.m. Program begins

Host for the evening is Monica Bocanegra.

Color Bloq returns to Strut in their second year of collaboration with QTPOC @ Strut. To kickoff this second cycle, Color Bloq and the Bay Area chapter of Border Angels invite you to participate in this crucial conversation about a corner of our community that needs our help, featuring poetry by Flavia Mora, as well as immigrant stories and the work of this important organization.

We will be collecting material donations for Border Angels and for Casa Arcoiris, an LGBTQI+ shelter in Tijuana.

Accessibility: This event is being held at Strut (470 Castro St) at the third floor lobby. There are no stairs to enter the lobby level at Strut from the street level. The building has three floors, and there is a stairwell with handrails and a wheelchair accessible elevator. There are 26 steps from the lobby to the 2nd floor and 48 steps from the lobby to the 3rd floor.

Text QTPOC to 474747 if you have any questions about our Thursday nights!
sm_color_bloq.jpg
original image (960x502)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2465016170...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 7th, 2019 3:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code