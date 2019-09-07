EVENT: Angels at the Front: Color Bloq and the Border Angels



Where: Strut, 470 Castro St, San Francisco 94114



When: Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

--5 p.m. Reception features DJ La Femme Papi and food courtesy of Tacos El Precioso.

--6:30 p.m. Program begins



Host for the evening is Monica Bocanegra.



Color Bloq returns to Strut in their second year of collaboration with QTPOC @ Strut. To kickoff this second cycle, Color Bloq and the Bay Area chapter of Border Angels invite you to participate in this crucial conversation about a corner of our community that needs our help, featuring poetry by Flavia Mora, as well as immigrant stories and the work of this important organization.



We will be collecting material donations for Border Angels and for Casa Arcoiris, an LGBTQI+ shelter in Tijuana.



Accessibility: This event is being held at Strut (470 Castro St) at the third floor lobby. There are no stairs to enter the lobby level at Strut from the street level. The building has three floors, and there is a stairwell with handrails and a wheelchair accessible elevator. There are 26 steps from the lobby to the 2nd floor and 48 steps from the lobby to the 3rd floor.



Text QTPOC to 474747 if you have any questions about our Thursday nights! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2465016170...

