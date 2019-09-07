From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Climate Strike: Mill Valley, Marin County
|Date
|Friday September 20
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Mill Valley activist groups
|Location Details
|
Plaza outside Mill Valley Book Depot & Cafe, 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Mill Valley Seniors for Peace @ Camino Alto and Miller Avenue
|
GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE on Friday, September 20, 2019
Climate Strike: 11 AM - 1 PM @ Plaza outside Mill Valley Book Depot & Cafe,
87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
This is the big global show of support, where adults join in with the kids. Bring your lunch,
a chair, and most importantly, a sign.
Contact Info: segladwin [at] gmail.com
RSVP using above zip code at https://strikewithus.org/
Climate Strike: Mill Valley Seniors for Peace
4 PM @ Camino Alto and Miller Avenue (40 Camino Alto, zip code of 94941)
Contact Info: hakanga1 [at] gmail.com
RSVP using above zip code at https://strikewithus.org/
Info on both events at Mill Valley Community Action Network, link below.
For more event information: https://www.mvcan.org/eco-warriors
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 7th, 2019 1:30 PM
