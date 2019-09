Climate Strike: 11 AM - 1 PM @ Plaza outside Mill Valley Book Depot & Cafe,

87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

This is the big global show of support, where adults join in with the kids. Bring your lunch,

a chair, and most importantly, a sign.

Contact Info:

RSVP using above zip code at



Climate Strike: Mill Valley Seniors for Peace

4 PM @ Camino Alto and Miller Avenue (40 Camino Alto, zip code of 94941)

Contact Info:

RSVP using above zip code at



