Climate Strike: Mill Valley, Marin County
Date Friday September 20
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMill Valley activist groups
Location Details
Plaza outside Mill Valley Book Depot & Cafe, 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Mill Valley Seniors for Peace @ Camino Alto and Miller Avenue
GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE on Friday, September 20, 2019

Climate Strike: 11 AM - 1 PM @ Plaza outside Mill Valley Book Depot & Cafe,
87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
This is the big global show of support, where adults join in with the kids. Bring your lunch,
a chair, and most importantly, a sign.
Contact Info: segladwin [at] gmail.com
RSVP using above zip code at https://strikewithus.org/

Climate Strike: Mill Valley Seniors for Peace
4 PM @ Camino Alto and Miller Avenue (40 Camino Alto, zip code of 94941)
Contact Info: hakanga1 [at] gmail.com
RSVP using above zip code at https://strikewithus.org/

Info on both events at Mill Valley Community Action Network, link below.
sm_climate_strike_20_1.jpg
original image (600x600)
For more event information: https://www.mvcan.org/eco-warriors

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 7th, 2019 1:30 PM
