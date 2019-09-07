top
Climate Strike: Upper East Bay Area: Berkeley, UC Berkeley, Richmond
Date Friday September 20
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorClimate Strike USA
Location Details
Upper East Bay Area: events in Berkeley, UC Berkeley, Richmond (see below)
This September 20 - 27th, millions of people around the world will walk out of our workplaces and homes to join youth climate strikers on the streets to march and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels, corporate pollution, and environmental destruction.

Our house is on fire — let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.

Help us change the world.

Strike events on Global Climate Strike Day: Friday, September 20, 2019

BERKELEY: 3:00 PM @ Ecology Center Store/Offices, 2530 San Pablo Avenue Suite H, Berkeley 94702

UC BERKELEY: 11:00 AM Students for Climate Action event, University of California Berkeley at Sproul Plaza, Berkeley 94720

RICHMOND: 11:00 AM @ Richmond Civic Center Plaza, 450 Civic Center Plaza , Richmond 94804
For more event information: https://strikewithus.org/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 7th, 2019 12:48 PM
