From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/20/2019
|Climate Strike: Upper East Bay Area: Berkeley, UC Berkeley, Richmond
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 20
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Climate Strike USA
|Location Details
|Upper East Bay Area: events in Berkeley, UC Berkeley, Richmond (see below)
|
This September 20 - 27th, millions of people around the world will walk out of our workplaces and homes to join youth climate strikers on the streets to march and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels, corporate pollution, and environmental destruction.
Our house is on fire — let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.
Help us change the world.
Strike events on Global Climate Strike Day: Friday, September 20, 2019
BERKELEY: 3:00 PM @ Ecology Center Store/Offices, 2530 San Pablo Avenue Suite H, Berkeley 94702
UC BERKELEY: 11:00 AM Students for Climate Action event, University of California Berkeley at Sproul Plaza, Berkeley 94720
RICHMOND: 11:00 AM @ Richmond Civic Center Plaza, 450 Civic Center Plaza , Richmond 94804
For more event information: https://strikewithus.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 7th, 2019 12:48 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network