This September 20 - 27th, millions of people around the world will walk out of our workplaces and homes to join youth climate strikers on the streets to march and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels, corporate pollution, and environmental destruction.



Our house is on fire — let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.



Help us change the world.



Strike events on Global Climate Strike Day: Friday, September 20, 2019



BERKELEY: 3:00 PM @ Ecology Center Store/Offices, 2530 San Pablo Avenue Suite H, Berkeley 94702



UC BERKELEY: 11:00 AM Students for Climate Action event, University of California Berkeley at Sproul Plaza, Berkeley 94720



RICHMOND: 11:00 AM @ Richmond Civic Center Plaza, 450 Civic Center Plaza , Richmond 94804

