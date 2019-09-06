top
Support Janus Workers at the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors
Date Tuesday September 10
Time 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSupport Janus Workers!
Location Details
701 Ocean Street, Room 500, Santa Cruz
It's been more than two months since Janus of Santa Cruz moved to impose a contract on its workers that increased their medical costs and provided only a 1 percent raise — not nearly enough to stem the constant turnover of caregivers that is forcing patients to wait longer for vital recovery services. But Janus workers aren't giving up. Please join them Tuesday as they urge the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors to support their efforts to bring Janus CEO Rudy Escalante back to the bargaining table and settle a fair contract that will allow workers to keep the jobs they love and help patients improve their lives through the long, hard road to recovery.

This is a critical moment. Join us at the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors from 9a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10th, at 701 Ocean street, Santa Cruz, CA.

Let's show Janus and the Board of Supervisors that Santa Cruz supports workers and its most vulnerable residents!
sm_janus-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (812x422)
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 6th, 2019 11:22 PM
