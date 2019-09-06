The abundance that is found in Genesis 15:12-14, speaks to a timely end of 400 Years of enslavement and affliction, with abundance that mirrors the early promise of the Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, where the streets were paved with millions of dollars in gold, part of the extensive holdings at Rancho Rio De Los Americanos.



On the 2019 Autumnal Equinox, "Voices to Be Heard" will bring to life the amazing promise and success of early California Pan Africans along the American River Parkway during the California Gold Rush Era.



Our free community celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Negro Bar - California State Park in Folsom will announce new construction and extensive broader approved plans throughout the vast Folsom Lake Recreational Area (CA State Park entrance fees may apply)



“Reclaiming the Past: Pan Africans along the American River Parkway is a historic tribute to "Hidden Figures" of both free and enslaved early pioneers (1840-1875.)



As we prepare for the October visit of the African Union Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, our regional Pan African Community is especially invited join our celebration remembering Fall 1849, an they establishment of Negro Bar Village in context of Global Trade and Investment today.



Our effort is is designed to enlist broad based community, corporate and private investment capital for the development of the William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr. Interpretive Center at Negro Bar State Park depicting the Pan African experience in 19th-century California.



The town Negro Bar was named for a mile long sandbar along the American River where Pan Africans beginning in the Mexican Territory of Alta California; were elected officials who owned vast title to the land, established early mining towns and later endured chattel slavery throughout in the Gold Mining Districts after the 1849 California Constitutional Convention.



“Our focus is to expand awareness, documentation, restoration, preservation and interpretation of our Pan African Heritage during the California Gold Rush Era thereby creating a "World Class" cultural tourism and policy research center, according to Michael Harris, event organizer and Project Coordinator.



A full day of activity is planned at Negro Bar - California State Park as part of Folsom Community Service Day, American River Parkway Clean-up Day, during our 170th Anniversary Negro Bar Celebration and Folsom Live Street Party in Historic Folsom.



Come and experience a special "sneak peek" of the historic the town Negro Bar part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom; a Buffalo Soldiers military encampment of early Park Rangers; Chautauqua Theater featuring the life of William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., who was the very successful African Cuban - Danish Jewish businessman who owned the 35,500 acre Leidesdorff Ranch which encompassed the land where the town Negro Bar, Sacramento County was established; last and certainly the most important special fun educational activitiies are target for children to include face painting, empowering history lessons and a youth essay contest.



The full days events have numerous community sponsors who are all encouraged to experience the early promise of the town Historic Negro Bar during a very busy and festive day.



There are no food vendors in Negro Bar State Park. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted in the park.



For more information about ongoing and support for Negro Bar - Leidesdorff Interpretive Center call (916) 346-3327 Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 6th, 2019 9:56 AM