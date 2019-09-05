From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sunday September 08
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|kp
|Fox Camp Gate, 13 miles off 101 after exit 663 Honeydew/South Fork, Humboldt County
Rally to Save Rainbow Ridge at Fox Camp Gate, the main logging access to Rattlesnake Creek in the beautiful Mattole River Watershed.
Music by Darryl Cherney, performance and comedy with Human Nature and much more.
Stand up for the diverse and precious land Humboldt Redwood Company intends to log!
