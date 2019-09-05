top
Rally to Save Rainbow Ridge
Date Sunday September 08
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rally to Save Rainbow Ridge at Fox Camp Gate, the main logging access to Rattlesnake Creek in the beautiful Mattole River Watershed.
Music by Darryl Cherney, performance and comedy with Human Nature and much more.
Stand up for the diverse and precious land Humboldt Redwood Company intends to log!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 5th, 2019 9:31 PM
