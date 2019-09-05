top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism
Education exchange a focus of Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Thursday Sep 5th, 2019 9:33 AM
Sharing the legacy of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. will help facilitate educational exchange between California's educational institutions (public colleges in the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges) and private institutions studying and embarking on study trips to African and Caribbean educational institutions for cultural and economic reasons.
sm_img_0697.jpg
original image (4229x3000)
The focus of the conference presentations and workshops will be how the expansion of California's current legislation and/or multilateral trade programs with Africa and the Caribbean can provide the following benefits:
·
Generating increased bilateral investment in economic development where infrastructure and business development would provide needed improvements.

Creating opportunities for marketing California's corporate and small businesses products and services in developing African Nations and the Caribbean

Creating jobs in both the leisure and business travel market

Creating educational exchanges between California's educational institutions (public colleges in the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges) and private institutions studying and embarking on study trips to African and Caribbean educational institutions for cultural and economic reasons.

Establishing trade and commerce in intellectual property, mechanical equipment and agricultural products between California businesses and their counterparts in Africa and the Caribbean.

Supporting existing California state programs and institutions for promoting effective and fair business, educational, and cultural relations between California, Africa & the Caribbean.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code