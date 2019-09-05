Education exchange a focus of Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Thursday Sep 5th, 2019 9:33 AM

Sharing the legacy of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. will help facilitate educational exchange between California's educational institutions (public colleges in the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges) and private institutions studying and embarking on study trips to African and Caribbean educational institutions for cultural and economic reasons.

The focus of the conference presentations and workshops will be how the expansion of California's current legislation and/or multilateral trade programs with Africa and the Caribbean can provide the following benefits:

Generating increased bilateral investment in economic development where infrastructure and business development would provide needed improvements.



Creating opportunities for marketing California's corporate and small businesses products and services in developing African Nations and the Caribbean



Creating jobs in both the leisure and business travel market



Creating educational exchanges between California's educational institutions (public colleges in the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges) and private institutions studying and embarking on study trips to African and Caribbean educational institutions for cultural and economic reasons.



Establishing trade and commerce in intellectual property, mechanical equipment and agricultural products between California businesses and their counterparts in Africa and the Caribbean.



Supporting existing California state programs and institutions for promoting effective and fair business, educational, and cultural relations between California, Africa & the Caribbean.

