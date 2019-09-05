



Special guest speaker Sheila Xiao, a Los Angeles-based organizer with the PSL, will discuss the legacy of British colonialism in Hong Kong, the origins of today's protests, the corporate media's pro-West narrative and the complete blackout of massive pro-China counter-demonstrations.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event page:

