|Forum - Hong Kong Protests: Workers' Uprising or Imperialist Meddling?
|Saturday September 14
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
Ignited by a proposed extradition bill, the ongoing protests in Hong Kong have taken on a new character with clear evidence of backing by U.S. "pro-democracy" NGOs and calls for a return to mythical democratic freedoms from the days of British colonial rule.
Special guest speaker Sheila Xiao, a Los Angeles-based organizer with the PSL, will discuss the legacy of British colonialism in Hong Kong, the origins of today's protests, the corporate media's pro-West narrative and the complete blackout of massive pro-China counter-demonstrations.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/501508500396376/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
