What is the real function of racism and xenophobia?Trump claims he has “Made America Great Again.” However, for millions of Trump voters, especially working-class whites, life is no better now than in 2016. So Trump is using racism in all its ugly forms — travel bans, demonization of immigrants, tirades against congresswomen of color, and excuses for recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton — to mobilize support for his pro-corporate, anti-working-class agenda and 2020 reelection.Racism and white supremacist ideology is the most powerful weapon the ruling class uses to divide workers. The U.S. working class needs a mass movement to fight back. Join us for discussion and analysis of recent events, and get involved in the struggle against poverty, racism, immigrant rights, and all forms of bigotry!Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/367325117485766/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

