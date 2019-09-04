From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
Global Day Of Solidarity Protest At Rockwell Automation SJ With Tecate Workers
Trade unionists and workers rallied in San Jose to protest the union busting and repression by Milwaukee based Rockwell Automation. This company fired workers at the Tecate plant that joined a union to protect their health and safety conditions and advance their rights on the job.
On the Global Day of Action On 9/4/19, a protest was held at Rockwell Automation in San Jose to demand the rehiring of fired Rockwell Automation workers in Tecate, Mexico.
They were fired for union organizing and protesting the labor conditions. San Jose LIUNA Local 270 members participated as well as other trade unionists and human rights supporters.
Also, actions were held for Driscoll's farmworkers and Matamoros workers with a call for united action by US and Mexican workers against USMCA and union busting on both sides of the workers.
AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka and a delegation of union officials were meeting on the same day in Mexico City talk with Mexico president Obrador about the USMCA trade agreement which the government of Mexico has agreed to.
For additional media:
Rockwell Automation Tecate Workers On 9/4/19 Demand Re-instatement After Illegal Firings
https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasBlancoyNegro/videos/1750059511960359/UzpfSTEwMDAwMDQ4MDk4MTI0NjozNTE1Njg3NDg1MTIzOTE2/
De Tecate a Matamoros. Hablan los trabajadores mexicanos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgyrny0Cpso
The Fight For San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At ILWU Local 10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzrSngfXiiA&t=8s
The Struggle and Conditions of San Quintin Farmworkers & Their Families With Carmen Mata
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHIV81TjG9s&t=2s
Additional Information:
https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts
https://elenemigocomun.net/2016/09/driscolls-boycott-full-force/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§San Jose Workers Called For Solidarity Between US & Mexican Workers
Workers at the rally for fired Tecate Rockwell Automation called for solidarity between US and Mexico workers.
Tecate Rockwell Automation workers protested their labor conditions and the. company illegally fired them. Mexico president Obrador has not taken a stand for these workers and. their return to work.
San Jose LIUNA Local 270 members demanded justice for Rockwell Automation Tecate workers.
Workers at the support rally for Tecate workers called for more direct solidarity.
Rockwell Automation is a global multi-national based in Milwaukee, WI and is engaged in union busting in Mexico. They are terrorizing workers to prevent them from organizing in Tecate despite promises of Trump & Obrador that worker's rights will be respected.
LIUNA Local 271 used their van to bring workers to the offices of Rockwell Automation.
Unionists at the rally tried to deliver a letter to the San Jose office of Rockwell Automation but they were afraid to accept it in person.
