From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/ 5/2019
|Global Day for Amazon assemble at Brazilian consulate -march to BlackRock at 400 Howard
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 05
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Amazon Watch
|Location Details
|
Brazilian Consulate•300 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104
|
Global Day of Action for The Amazon we will assemble at the Brazilian consulate will then march to the offices of BlackRock at 400 Howard street. to protest their financing of Amazon destruction
At noon on Thursday September 5, - the Global Day of Action for The Amazon we will assemble at the Brazilian consulate in San Francisco to denounce the policies and practices of the Bolsonaro administration that have directly led to a massive increase in fires in the Amazon and on indigenous lands. We will stand in solidarity with the people of the Amazon and call for immediate action to put out the fires, protect indigenous lands and indigenous rights and END the illegal deforestation of the Amazon.
We will then march to the offices of BlackRock at 400 Howard street. to protest their financing of Amazon destruction.
Join us! EVENT BY
PAUL PAZ Y MINO Oakland, California
SPONSORED BY AMAZON WATCH Oakland, CA
GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION FOR THE AMAZON - #SEPT5ACT4AMAZONIA BY
ACT FOR AMAZONIA
GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION FOR THE AMAZON - #SEPT5ACT4AMAZONIA ADDITIONAL SPONSORS
AMAZON WATCH Oakland, CA
EXTINCTION REBELLION
MIGHTY EARTH
CREDO ACTION
CLIMATE SAVE MOVEMENT
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 4th, 2019 8:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network