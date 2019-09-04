top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest
Global Day for Amazon assemble at Brazilian consulate -march to BlackRock at 400 Howard
Date Thursday September 05
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAmazon Watch
Location Details
Brazilian Consulate•300 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104


Global Day of Action for The Amazon we will assemble at the Brazilian consulate will then march to the offices of BlackRock at 400 Howard street. to protest their financing of Amazon destruction

At noon on Thursday September 5, - the Global Day of Action for The Amazon we will assemble at the Brazilian consulate in San Francisco to denounce the policies and practices of the Bolsonaro administration that have directly led to a massive increase in fires in the Amazon and on indigenous lands. We will stand in solidarity with the people of the Amazon and call for immediate action to put out the fires, protect indigenous lands and indigenous rights and END the illegal deforestation of the Amazon.

We will then march to the offices of BlackRock at 400 Howard street. to protest their financing of Amazon destruction.

Join us! EVENT BY
PAUL PAZ Y MINO Oakland, California

SPONSORED BY AMAZON WATCH Oakland, CA

GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION FOR THE AMAZON - #SEPT5ACT4AMAZONIA BY
ACT FOR AMAZONIA

GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION FOR THE AMAZON - #SEPT5ACT4AMAZONIA ADDITIONAL SPONSORS
AMAZON WATCH Oakland, CA
EXTINCTION REBELLION
MIGHTY EARTH
CREDO ACTION
CLIMATE SAVE MOVEMENT

