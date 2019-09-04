Global Day of Action for The Amazon we will assemble at the Brazilian consulate will then march to the offices of BlackRock at 400 Howard street. to protest their financing of Amazon destruction



At noon on Thursday September 5, - the Global Day of Action for The Amazon we will assemble at the Brazilian consulate in San Francisco to denounce the policies and practices of the Bolsonaro administration that have directly led to a massive increase in fires in the Amazon and on indigenous lands. We will stand in solidarity with the people of the Amazon and call for immediate action to put out the fires, protect indigenous lands and indigenous rights and END the illegal deforestation of the Amazon.



We will then march to the offices of BlackRock at 400 Howard street. to protest their financing of Amazon destruction.



PAUL PAZ Y MINO Oakland, California



SPONSORED BY AMAZON WATCH Oakland, CA



EXTINCTION REBELLION

MIGHTY EARTH

CREDO ACTION

CLIMATE SAVE MOVEMENT



