top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 10/11/2019
Metamorphoses
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 11
Time 8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorInferno Theatre
Location Details
Studio Azul at the Sawtooth Building, 2525 8th St, Berkeley CA
Inferno Theatre presents Giulio Cesare Perrone’s adaptation of Ovid’s masterpiece Metamorphoses, a fantastic retelling of humans, animals, plants, and mythical creatures on an epic quest to save the ecosystem (and ultimately themselves) from extinction. Using movement, multimedia, music, and both ancient and modern texts as it explores the relationship between Ovid’s work, Shamanism, Climate Change, and the Human Genome Project, the production features design elements that incorporate natural, sustainable, and recycled materials. Runs Fri-Sun through October 27.
metamorph_dsc06150.jpg
For more event information: http://www.infernotheatre.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 4th, 2019 3:47 PM
§
by Inferno Theatre Wednesday Sep 4th, 2019 3:47 PM
sm_metamorph_dsc05940.jpg
original image (3180x2124)
http://www.infernotheatre.org
§
by Inferno Theatre Wednesday Sep 4th, 2019 3:47 PM
metamorph_dsc06113.jpg
http://www.infernotheatre.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code