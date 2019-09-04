From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Friday October 11
|Time
|8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Inferno Theatre
|Location Details
|Studio Azul at the Sawtooth Building, 2525 8th St, Berkeley CA
|
Inferno Theatre presents Giulio Cesare Perrone’s adaptation of Ovid’s masterpiece Metamorphoses, a fantastic retelling of humans, animals, plants, and mythical creatures on an epic quest to save the ecosystem (and ultimately themselves) from extinction. Using movement, multimedia, music, and both ancient and modern texts as it explores the relationship between Ovid’s work, Shamanism, Climate Change, and the Human Genome Project, the production features design elements that incorporate natural, sustainable, and recycled materials. Runs Fri-Sun through October 27.
For more event information: http://www.infernotheatre.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 4th, 2019 3:47 PM
