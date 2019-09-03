Demonstrators Keep the Restrooms Open at Louden Nelson Center alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 7:20 PM by Alex Darocy

Demonstrators staged sit-ins today in the men's and women's restrooms at Louden Nelson Center, effectively keeping the facilities open to the public for an extended period of time. Once open to all, the Louden Nelson restrooms have been closed to the public since 2018, which staff claims is due to complaints of vandalism and drug use. To enter the restrooms, a person must either be a patron or customer of the center, and punch in an electronic pass-code provided by the attendant at the front counter. Those at the demonstration were particularly concerned about the effects the restroom closures have had on homeless residents in the area, who often congregate in the park adjacent to the Louden Nelson Center where there are no other services. [Top photo: During the demonstration today, Rabbi Philip Posner occupies the men's restroom at Louden Nelson Center in order to keep it open to the public. Scroll down for more photos.]