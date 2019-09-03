top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 9/29/2019
Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center 50th Anniversary: Peace Fair
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 29
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorMt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
Location Details
Civic Park in Walnut Creek
1375 Civic Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
JOIN US on September 29th from 1-5 PM at Civic Park, Walnut Creek to commemorate the 50th ANNIVERSARY of the Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center!

Bring your family and friends to this FREE event as we commemorate the 50th ANNIVERSARY of the Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center. We are gathering to celebrate longevity of the Center, but to also look forwards to the future we want to build together!

We'll have delicious food, a community resource fair, art displays, live music, as well as cultural dance performances, a student poetry slam, as well as guest speakers!

With performances by: Diablo Valley College Jazz Ambassadors & Diablo Taiko, a traditional Japanese-drumming group.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Established in 1969, the Peace Center originally began as an organizing force speaking out against the wars in Indochina. Over the years the Center expanded to address the prevention of violence and promotion of social justice in the local community. Our mission is to work for a culture of peace through education, advocacy, and community building. We are an organizing group, providing a peaceful, sustainable, and co-operative way to use the strengths and visions of passionate community members to create the positive social change we want to see in our world.

With the Peace Fair in the Park celebration, we are hoping to bring together community to envision what the next 50 years of the Center can look like. Moving forward, we want to emphasize the experiences and perspectives of youth in our community. We want young people to take the lead in creating the positive change they want to see in the world and we want to do whatever we can to support them. If you are a student interested in getting involved with the Center, please get in contact with us through our website: http://www.ourpeacecenter.org

Free
sm_mt_diablo_peace_and_justice_center_50_year_anniversary.jpg
original image (651x505)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2407825772...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 7:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code