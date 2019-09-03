



Bring your family and friends to this FREE event as we commemorate the 50th ANNIVERSARY of the Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center. We are gathering to celebrate longevity of the Center, but to also look forwards to the future we want to build together!



We'll have delicious food, a community resource fair, art displays, live music, as well as cultural dance performances, a student poetry slam, as well as guest speakers!



With performances by: Diablo Valley College Jazz Ambassadors & Diablo Taiko, a traditional Japanese-drumming group.



Established in 1969, the Peace Center originally began as an organizing force speaking out against the wars in Indochina. Over the years the Center expanded to address the prevention of violence and promotion of social justice in the local community. Our mission is to work for a culture of peace through education, advocacy, and community building. We are an organizing group, providing a peaceful, sustainable, and co-operative way to use the strengths and visions of passionate community members to create the positive social change we want to see in our world.



With the Peace Fair in the Park celebration, we are hoping to bring together community to envision what the next 50 years of the Center can look like. Moving forward, we want to emphasize the experiences and perspectives of youth in our community. We want young people to take the lead in creating the positive change they want to see in the world and we want to do whatever we can to support them. If you are a student interested in getting involved with the Center, please get in contact with us through our website:



