Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/14/2019
River Health Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 14
Time 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCoastal Watershed Council
Emailwreynier [at] coastal-watershed.org
Phone8314649200X104
Location Details
We meet on the east bank of the San Lorenzo River downstream of the Soquel Avenue Bridge on the Santa Cruz Riverwalk-- look for a blue table! We recommend walking or biking to the event as there is limited parking in the area. Parking is available in the CWC parking lot (107 Dakota Ave.) or behind the Royal Taj India Cuisine restaurant (270 Soquel Ave.)
Volunteer with the Coastal Watershed Council and make a difference in the San Lorenzo River ecosystem! Join us every second Saturday of the month to plant, water, and weed native plants and remove invasive competitors along the river bank to revitalize the river habitat.

Gloves, tools and light refreshments provided. We recommend that all volunteers dress in comfortable gardening clothes, include long pants and sturdy closed-toe shoes.

All ages and abilities welcome. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit coastal-watershed.org/events for more information and to sign up. Call (831) 464 9200 x104 with any questions.
sm_san_lorenzo_river_health_day_coastal_watershed_council_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1123x702)
For more event information: https://coastal-watershed.org/event/river-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 10:06 AM
Add Your Comments
