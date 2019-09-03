Volunteer with the Coastal Watershed Council and make a difference in the San Lorenzo River ecosystem! Join us every second Saturday of the month to plant, water, and weed native plants and remove invasive competitors along the river bank to revitalize the river habitat.



Gloves, tools and light refreshments provided. We recommend that all volunteers dress in comfortable gardening clothes, include long pants and sturdy closed-toe shoes.



All ages and abilities welcome. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.



Visit coastal-watershed.org/events for more information and to sign up. Call (831) 464 9200 x104 with any questions.

