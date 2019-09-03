Activists from Extinction Rebellion SFBay were in downtown San Francisco before dawn on September 3, postering to raise awareness of the Global Climate Strike actions, Sept 20-27.

Our house is on fire. People around the world are preparing to participate in he Global Climate Strike actions, Sept 20-27.Upcoming actions includeSept. 20 SF Bay Area Youth And Allies Climate StrikeSept. 25 Strike for Climate JusticeSept 27 Climate Strike at ChevronDuring the Global Climate Strike Week of Action, indigenous people, people of color, rural and urban frontline communities, and citizens will rise around the world to ensure a safe, healthy, and sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come. We invite everyone to join us during the Climate Strike in September.In addition to actions during the rest of the week, on September 25th, we name those responsible for destroying life as we know it. We call on you to speak the truth of our awakening to all those who are still caught in the nets of profit. Join us to disrupt business-as-usual in the offices of those institutions profiting off the destruction of the system of life we need to simply survive.