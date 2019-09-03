top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Extinction Rebellion SFBay Action to Promote Climate Strike
by Nancy Roberts
Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 9:09 AM
Activists from Extinction Rebellion SFBay were in downtown San Francisco before dawn on September 3, postering to raise awareness of the Global Climate Strike actions, Sept 20-27.
sm_kjp_6235_1.jpg
original image (2600x3900)
Our house is on fire. People around the world are preparing to participate in he Global Climate Strike actions, Sept 20-27.

Upcoming actions include
Sept. 20 SF Bay Area Youth And Allies Climate Strike
https://www.facebook.com/events/2857619404280511/

Sept. 25 Strike for Climate Justice
https://www.facebook.com/events/370245703647109/

Sept 27 Climate Strike at Chevron
https://www.facebook.com/events/391260904922285/

During the Global Climate Strike Week of Action, indigenous people, people of color, rural and urban frontline communities, and citizens will rise around the world to ensure a safe, healthy, and sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come. We invite everyone to join us during the Climate Strike in September.

In addition to actions during the rest of the week, on September 25th, we name those responsible for destroying life as we know it. We call on you to speak the truth of our awakening to all those who are still caught in the nets of profit. Join us to disrupt business-as-usual in the offices of those institutions profiting off the destruction of the system of life we need to simply survive.
https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/
§
by Nancy Roberts Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 9:09 AM
sm_kjp_6237_action_1.jpg
original image (3900x2755)
https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/
§
by Nancy Roberts Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 9:09 AM
sm_kjp_6222_4poster_egs_1.jpg
original image (2562x3900)
https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 72.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code