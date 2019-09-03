From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Kaiser Bosses STOP Destroying Our Healthcare & Outsourcing Our Jobs! by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 2:49 AM Thousands of Kaiser workers and supporters of healthcare rallied on 2019 Labor Day to protest Kaiser executives demands that impose a two tier contract, outsourcing of jobs and a substandard pension system.



The SEIU UHW and OPEIU had been in a longterm labor management partnership agreemeent with Kaiser management and had made significant concessions but these were not enough.



Addtionally, the union partnership had been broken up because of difference with the NNU, NHW and other unions isolating the SEIU UHW. Plans are moving ahead for a national unfair labor practce strike of Kaiser of the SEIU UHW’s 88,000 workers in October.



SEIU UHW leadership have also joined with Kaiser in the past to oppose single payer in. California.



A Kaiser member Ken Ho also talks about treatment of his wife, the short staffing and the refusal of Kaiser to allow his wife to get a second opinon about her condition.



NUHW and Kaiser mental health workers are also without a contract and have had statewide strikes about the lack of proper care for patients with mental health problems.



Other workers discuss how the attack on Kaiser workers in connected to the general attack on working class including privatization of the Port of Oakland for an A's stadium.



A staged civil disobedience action was held by dozens of workers to block the street and these workers were arrested. The same action took place the previous Labor Day 2018.



Kaiser family member Ken Ho charged Kaiser and it's CEO with destroying his wife's health for profits.

OPEIU Geraldine Mitchel talks about Kaiser managment's double talk and points to the tent city across the street from the hospital

Kids of Kaiser workers joined the march.

Kaiser family member Ken Ho charged Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson with failing to properly care for his wife. Tyson makes over $16 million a year and over 100 Kaiser bosses make over $1 million each in the "non-profit".

While cutting back and outsourcing workers services for the patients Kaiser is spending hundreds of millions of dollars branding and marketing.

Kaiser family member Ken Ho's wife is facing death because of profiteering by Kaiser according to Ho.

While Kaiser executives say they want to help the homeless they want new workers outsourced at 50% less wages which according to workers will make them homeless

In a stage civil disobedience action Kaiser workers waited to be arrested.