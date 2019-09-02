top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 9/ 9/2019
“Now What”: The State of Immigration Under Trump
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 09
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorYelp DiverseBurst SF
Location Details
Yelp HQ, 140 New Montgomery Street, Level 8, San Francisco, CA 94105
“Now What”: The State of Immigration Under Trump

Date and Time: Monday, September 9, 2019 @ 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Yelp HQ, 140 New Montgomery Street, Level 8, San Francisco, CA 94105

Cost: FREE (register below)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-what-the-state-of-immigration-under-trump-tickets-70589357669

Border walls. Travel bans. ICE raids. Separation of families. Deaths of migrant children
at the border.

These immigration issues have been consistently pushed to the forefront since Trump took office. In the United States, immigration has been an integral part of our history.

But why has it become such a contested topic today? What is actually happening at the U.S Mexico border? How are Trump’s policies affecting migrant communities? And most importantly, what can we do to make a difference?

At this panel, we will hear from community advocates who will help us process these questions and inspire us into action.

Moderator: Miriam Warren, Yelp (Vice President of Engagement, Diversity, and Belonging)

Panelists:

--Niloufar Khonsari and Rosario Rosales, Pangea Legal
--Alan Pelaez Lopez, Black LGBTQIA + Migrant Project
--Bianca Sierra Wolff, California Change Lawyers
--Iliana G. Perez, Immigrants Rising

Schedule:

5:30PM Doors Open
6:00PM Panel Starts
6:45PM Lobby Closes (please call event organizer after this time to get inside)
7:00PM Networking
8:00PM Event Ends
Food and drinks will be provided.
yelp.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-what-the-...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 72.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code