"Now What": The State of Immigration Under Trump
|Monday September 09
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Yelp DiverseBurst SF
|Yelp HQ, 140 New Montgomery Street, Level 8, San Francisco, CA 94105
“Now What”: The State of Immigration Under Trump
Date and Time: Monday, September 9, 2019 @ 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Yelp HQ, 140 New Montgomery Street, Level 8, San Francisco, CA 94105
Cost: FREE (register below)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-what-the-state-of-immigration-under-trump-tickets-70589357669
Border walls. Travel bans. ICE raids. Separation of families. Deaths of migrant children
at the border.
These immigration issues have been consistently pushed to the forefront since Trump took office. In the United States, immigration has been an integral part of our history.
But why has it become such a contested topic today? What is actually happening at the U.S Mexico border? How are Trump’s policies affecting migrant communities? And most importantly, what can we do to make a difference?
At this panel, we will hear from community advocates who will help us process these questions and inspire us into action.
Moderator: Miriam Warren, Yelp (Vice President of Engagement, Diversity, and Belonging)
Panelists:
--Niloufar Khonsari and Rosario Rosales, Pangea Legal
--Alan Pelaez Lopez, Black LGBTQIA + Migrant Project
--Bianca Sierra Wolff, California Change Lawyers
--Iliana G. Perez, Immigrants Rising
Schedule:
5:30PM Doors Open
6:00PM Panel Starts
6:45PM Lobby Closes (please call event organizer after this time to get inside)
7:00PM Networking
8:00PM Event Ends
Food and drinks will be provided.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-what-the-...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
