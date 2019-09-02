Crisis at the Border: Local Faith Responses and Call to Action



Date: Saturday, September 7 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Cost: $10 – $20



The Multi-Faith Immigration Coalition for Action in Contra Costa County (MICA), the Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy (FAME), and the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity invite you to learn about root causes of the border crisis, and ways faith communities are getting engaged and providing support to immigrant families through: Accompaniment, Advocacy, and Public Witness.



Hosts:

Multi-Faith Immigration Coalition for Action (MICA)

Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy

Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

