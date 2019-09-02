top
Crisis at the Border: Local Faith Responses and Call to Action
Date Saturday September 07
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMulti-Faith Immigration Coalition for Action
Location Details
First Presbyterian Church, 1965 Colfax St, Concord, CA 94520
Crisis at the Border: Local Faith Responses and Call to Action

Date: Saturday, September 7 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Cost: $10 – $20

The Multi-Faith Immigration Coalition for Action in Contra Costa County (MICA), the Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy (FAME), and the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity invite you to learn about root causes of the border crisis, and ways faith communities are getting engaged and providing support to immigrant families through: Accompaniment, Advocacy, and Public Witness.

Hosts:
Multi-Faith Immigration Coalition for Action (MICA)
Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy
Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
For more event information: http://interfaithccc.org/event/crisis-at-t...

