



When: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT



Location: Intertribal Friendship House, 523 International Blvd, Oakland 94606



Join us for an evening of conversation with Anne White Hat, Cherri Foytlin, and Mark Tilsen to hear firsthand accounts from years of Indigenous led resistance to pipelines. Come hear from three of the most effective organizers on Turtle Island about ongoing work fighting back against Energy Transfer Partners, community resiliency in the Gulf South and visions and plans for how to fight back.



We will be touring with Mutual Aid Media’s film “L’eau Est La Vie From Standing Rock to the Swamp.” This tour is happening simultaneously to a wave of of climate action and we are looking forward to connecting and building with our west coast family during this important moment of movement building.



There is no charge for this event. Donations for the speakers are appreciated. There will be snacks available, feel free to bring finger foods to share. Please feel free to download and share the flier on this page.



ABOUT: L’eau Est La Vie Camp



The L’eau Est La Vie Camp is a continuation of our fight in Standing Rock, and furthermore a continuation of the centuries old fight to protect sacred stolen territory. The Camp centers the voices of indigenous, black, femme, and two spirit organizers. The camp fought in the bayous of Louisiana, Chata Houma Chittimacha Atakapa-Ishak territory, to stop constriction of Energy Transfer Partner’s Bayou Bridge Pipeline - the tail end of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The camps sustained resistance campaign delayed the completion of the Pipeline over a year. In addition to costing ETP upwards of a billion dollars, the L’eau Est La Vie Camps galvanized the fight for climate justice in the Gulf South and serves as an amazing example of how effective a small group of committed activists with powerful leadership can be.



You can donate directly to support the tour at:

Paypal:

Venmo:@LELV

Gofundme:



For more information about the L’eau Est La Vie Camp: lelvcamp.org



