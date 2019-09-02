top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/23/2019
Climate Justice Speakers: An Evening With Land & Water Protectors
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorClimate Justice SF & others
Location Details
Intertribal Friendship House, 523 International Blvd, Oakland 94606
An Evening With Land & Water Protectors

When: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

Location: Intertribal Friendship House, 523 International Blvd, Oakland 94606

Join us for an evening of conversation with Anne White Hat, Cherri Foytlin, and Mark Tilsen to hear firsthand accounts from years of Indigenous led resistance to pipelines. Come hear from three of the most effective organizers on Turtle Island about ongoing work fighting back against Energy Transfer Partners, community resiliency in the Gulf South and visions and plans for how to fight back.

We will be touring with Mutual Aid Media’s film “L’eau Est La Vie From Standing Rock to the Swamp.” This tour is happening simultaneously to a wave of of climate action and we are looking forward to connecting and building with our west coast family during this important moment of movement building.

There is no charge for this event. Donations for the speakers are appreciated. There will be snacks available, feel free to bring finger foods to share. Please feel free to download and share the flier on this page.

ABOUT: L’eau Est La Vie Camp

The L’eau Est La Vie Camp is a continuation of our fight in Standing Rock, and furthermore a continuation of the centuries old fight to protect sacred stolen territory. The Camp centers the voices of indigenous, black, femme, and two spirit organizers. The camp fought in the bayous of Louisiana, Chata Houma Chittimacha Atakapa-Ishak territory, to stop constriction of Energy Transfer Partner’s Bayou Bridge Pipeline - the tail end of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The camps sustained resistance campaign delayed the completion of the Pipeline over a year. In addition to costing ETP upwards of a billion dollars, the L’eau Est La Vie Camps galvanized the fight for climate justice in the Gulf South and serves as an amazing example of how effective a small group of committed activists with powerful leadership can be.

You can donate directly to support the tour at:
Paypal: riselouisiana [at] gmail.com
Venmo:@LELV
Gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/LELVC

For more information about the L’eau Est La Vie Camp: lelvcamp.org

For inquiries, media requests or if you’d like to help support the tour: leauestlaviecamp [at] gmail.com
sm_pipline.jpg
original image (960x548)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3678827441...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 7:49 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code