Climate Change & Choice: A Case for Climate and Sex Symposium
Date Sunday October 27
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorRose Paratore
Location Details
Humanist Hall, 390 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Climate Change & Choice: A Case for Climate and Sex Symposium

Date and Time: Sunday, October 27, 2019 @ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Humanist Hall, 390 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612

Tickets: FREE - $10 (extras: T-shirt = $10, Boxed Lunch = $13)

Day of intersecting the climate crisis with reproductive health and choice with speakers and artists.

Join us in a day's worth of art, knowledge, a press event, t-shirt making, and interactive dialogue. All of these components will engage our thinking on family planning, the importance of empowering and educating girls and women, and how we can assess sex education from a global view, accounting for reproductive health and choice worldwide.

50% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Women's Earth Alliance: https://womensearthalliance.org/
climate___sex.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-case-for-cl...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 7:07 PM
