|Sunday October 27
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Teach-In
|Rose Paratore
|Humanist Hall, 390 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Climate Change & Choice: A Case for Climate and Sex Symposium
Date and Time: Sunday, October 27, 2019 @ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: Humanist Hall, 390 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Tickets: FREE - $10 (extras: T-shirt = $10, Boxed Lunch = $13)
Day of intersecting the climate crisis with reproductive health and choice with speakers and artists.
Join us in a day's worth of art, knowledge, a press event, t-shirt making, and interactive dialogue. All of these components will engage our thinking on family planning, the importance of empowering and educating girls and women, and how we can assess sex education from a global view, accounting for reproductive health and choice worldwide.
50% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Women's Earth Alliance: https://womensearthalliance.org/
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-case-for-cl...
