Chronicle Talks Climate Change--Science and Solutions



Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17 @ 6:00-8:00 p.m.



Location: Chronicle Center at the San Francisco Chronicle, 901 Mission Street, San Francisco 94103



Tickets: Regular Price $15, SF Chronicle Members $10, Discount Student Price $5



The Chronicle is joining dozens of media organizations worldwide to cover climate change intensively during the week of Sept. 15-22, in the run-up to the UN climate summit in

New York on Sept. 23. Chronicle Talks Climate Change on Tuesday, Sept. 17 will encircle what we are doing right and wrong in the effort to stop/slow climate change, and what can people do about it. More details to come.



Chronicle Members receive discounts on Chronicle Events. If you’re a current SF Chronicle Member, log in to your Chronicle account on SFChronicle.com/membership to secure your discount code. For more event information: https://tickets.sfchronicle.com/e/chronicl...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 6:49 PM