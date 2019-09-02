From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/17/2019
|Climate Forum: SF Chronicle Talks Climate Change--Science and Solutions
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday September 17
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|SF Chronicle
|Location Details
|Chronicle Center at the San Francisco Chronicle, 901 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103
|
Chronicle Talks Climate Change--Science and Solutions
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17 @ 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Location: Chronicle Center at the San Francisco Chronicle, 901 Mission Street, San Francisco 94103
Tickets: Regular Price $15, SF Chronicle Members $10, Discount Student Price $5
The Chronicle is joining dozens of media organizations worldwide to cover climate change intensively during the week of Sept. 15-22, in the run-up to the UN climate summit in
New York on Sept. 23. Chronicle Talks Climate Change on Tuesday, Sept. 17 will encircle what we are doing right and wrong in the effort to stop/slow climate change, and what can people do about it. More details to come.
Chronicle Members receive discounts on Chronicle Events. If you’re a current SF Chronicle Member, log in to your Chronicle account on SFChronicle.com/membership to secure your discount code.
For more event information: https://tickets.sfchronicle.com/e/chronicl...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 6:49 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network