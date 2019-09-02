Author Lisa Fithian on New Book: "Shut It Down Stories from a Fierce, Loving Resistance"



WHERE: 518 Valencia: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics, San Franicsco, CA

(a block away from 16th st/Mission BART)



WHEN: Tuesday, Sept 17th. Doors open at 6:30pm. Event begins at 7pm.



Our dear friend and long time direct action organizer Lisa Fithian has released a new book, called "Shut It Down Stories from a Fierce, Loving Resistance," and we're excited to host her in the Bay Area.



Details on the book:



For decades, Lisa Fithian’s work as an advocate for civil disobedience and nonviolent direct action has put her on the frontlines of change. Described by Mother Jones as “the nation’s best-known protest consultant,” Fithian has supported countless movements including the Battle of Seattle in 1999, rebuilding and defending communities following Hurricane Katrina, Occupy Wall Street, and the uprisings at Standing Rock and in Ferguson. For anyone who wants to become more active in resistance or is just feeling overwhelmed or hopeless, "Shut It Down" offers strategies and actions you can take right now to promote justice and incite change in your own community.



In "Shut It Down" Fithian shares historic, behind-the-scenes stories from some of the most important people-powered movements of the past several decades. She shows how movements that embrace direct action have always been, and continue to be, the most radical and rapid means for transforming the ills of our society. "Shut It Down" is filled with instructions and inspiration for how movements can evolve as the struggle for social justice continues in the Trump era and beyond.



While recognizing that electoral politics, legislation, and policy are all important pathways to change, "Shut It Down" argues that civil disobedience is not just one of the only actions that remains when all else fails, but a spiritual pursuit that protects our deepest selves and allows us to reclaim our humanity. Change can come, but only if we’re open to creatively, lovingly, and strategically standing up, sometimes at great risk to ourselves, to protect what we love. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6270287511...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 6:01 PM