Climate Strike: Protest Against Chevron & Fossil Fuels in San Ramon
|Friday September 27
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Protest
|Youth v. Apocalypse & Idle No More SF
|Chevron Headquarters, 6001 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon 94583-2324
Climate Crisis Strike at Chevron
When: Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Where: Chevron Headquarters, 6001 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon 94583-2324
“The earth is not dying, it is being killed, and those who are killing it have names and addresses,” Utah Phillps.
Join youth and allies on September 27th to protest Chevron, one of the world’s biggest polluters headquartered here in the Bay Area.
Chevron knowingly pollutes the Richmond area, the Central Valley, the earth, and many other communities. Chevron is one of the top climate polluters in history - one of four fossil fuel companies that are the highest emitters of carbon since 1988 and one of the top 100 companies that are responsible for 71% of all global emissions.
We will be demanding that Chevron gets off of fossil fuels by 2025 and that they stop using their influence to harm frontline communities and our future. We also demand that Governor Newsom hold Chevron accountable.
Meet at the entrance of Chevron’s global headquarters for a vibrant, powerful action, demanding that Chevron’s CEO speak to the youth whose future is jeopardized because of Chevron’ drive for profit at the expense of our air, water and climate.
Bay Area Climate Strike calendar: https://www.bayareaclimatestrike.net/
USA strikes: https://strikewithus.org/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3912609049...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 4:51 PM
