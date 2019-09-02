top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/27/2019
Climate Strike: Protest Against Chevron & Fossil Fuels in San Ramon
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 27
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYouth v. Apocalypse & Idle No More SF
Location Details
Chevron Headquarters, 6001 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon 94583-2324
Climate Crisis Strike at Chevron

When: Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: Chevron Headquarters, 6001 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon 94583-2324

“The earth is not dying, it is being killed, and those who are killing it have names and addresses,” Utah Phillps.

Join youth and allies on September 27th to protest Chevron, one of the world’s biggest polluters headquartered here in the Bay Area.

Chevron knowingly pollutes the Richmond area, the Central Valley, the earth, and many other communities. Chevron is one of the top climate polluters in history - one of four fossil fuel companies that are the highest emitters of carbon since 1988 and one of the top 100 companies that are responsible for 71% of all global emissions.

We will be demanding that Chevron gets off of fossil fuels by 2025 and that they stop using their influence to harm frontline communities and our future. We also demand that Governor Newsom hold Chevron accountable.

Meet at the entrance of Chevron’s global headquarters for a vibrant, powerful action, demanding that Chevron’s CEO speak to the youth whose future is jeopardized because of Chevron’ drive for profit at the expense of our air, water and climate.

Bay Area Climate Strike calendar: https://www.bayareaclimatestrike.net/

USA strikes: https://strikewithus.org/
sm_chevron_fire.jpg
original image (960x574)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3912609049...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 4:51 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Photo Above: Chevron Oil Refinery Fire in Richmond 2012 (video & transcript link)SMonday Sep 2nd, 2019 5:25 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code