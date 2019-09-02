From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival
|Tuesday September 24
|6:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|Screening
|San Francisco Green Film Festival
|The Castro Theatre, Roxie, Exploratorium, Swissnex, Manny's and 518 Valencia Gallery
The 9th edition of the San Francisco Green Film Festival, September 24 - 29, at the Castro Theatre, Roxie, Exploratorium, Swissnex, and more! The Festival will be showing incredible new environmental films and sparking conversations on critical issues such as affordable housing, migration, habitat loss, and more. From the streets of San Francisco’s mid-Market to earth’s outer reaches on the International Space Station, this year’s Festival theme explores many different perspectives of home.
For more event information: http://www.greenfilmfest.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 2nd, 2019 12:09 PM
