Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival
Date Tuesday September 24
Time 6:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Green Film Festival
Location Details
The Castro Theatre, Roxie, Exploratorium, Swissnex, Manny's and 518 Valencia Gallery
The 9th edition of the San Francisco Green Film Festival, September 24 - 29, at the Castro Theatre, Roxie, Exploratorium, Swissnex, and more! The Festival will be showing incredible new environmental films and sparking conversations on critical issues such as affordable housing, migration, habitat loss, and more. From the streets of San Francisco’s mid-Market to earth’s outer reaches on the International Space Station, this year’s Festival theme explores many different perspectives of home.
For more event information: http://www.greenfilmfest.org

