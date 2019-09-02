The 9th edition of the San Francisco Green Film Festival, September 24 - 29, at the Castro Theatre, Roxie, Exploratorium, Swissnex, and more! The Festival will be showing incredible new environmental films and sparking conversations on critical issues such as affordable housing, migration, habitat loss, and more. From the streets of San Francisco’s mid-Market to earth’s outer reaches on the International Space Station, this year’s Festival theme explores many different perspectives of home.

