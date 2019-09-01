From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/13/2019
|Climate Emergency "Die-In" Protest at San Jose City Hall (tentative)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 13
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|David Theil
|Location Details
|
The front courtyard at the San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
|
NOTE: Check the facebook link to confirm the event is still on. This one is out of cycle of the every 2 week schedule since 7/26 so may be in error.
What to bring: Reusable water containers (we will have refill stations), sun protection. Maybe arrive 10-15 minutes early for announcements.
What and why: It’s a die-in, modeled after the successful Extinction Rebellion die-ins in London. Participants lie on the ground to call upon the city authorities to declare a climate emergency. These have been called by several Bay Area cities including Oakland, SF, Hayward, Santa Cruz and Cupertino and is under consideration in El Cerrito. San Jose has yet to agenda it, as far as we know.
Importantly, this event will not involve any civil disobedience.
Come lie-in and jam away for the global strike called for September 20th and show our legislatures that the time has come to declare a climate emergency!
This is a peaceful, non-violent event.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5156554291...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 1st, 2019 4:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network