NOTE: Check the facebook link to confirm the event is still on. This one is out of cycle of the every 2 week schedule since 7/26 so may be in error.



What to bring: Reusable water containers (we will have refill stations), sun protection. Maybe arrive 10-15 minutes early for announcements.



What and why: It’s a die-in, modeled after the successful Extinction Rebellion die-ins in London. Participants lie on the ground to call upon the city authorities to declare a climate emergency. These have been called by several Bay Area cities including Oakland, SF, Hayward, Santa Cruz and Cupertino and is under consideration in El Cerrito. San Jose has yet to agenda it, as far as we know.



Importantly, this event will not involve any civil disobedience.



Come lie-in and jam away for the global strike called for September 20th and show our legislatures that the time has come to declare a climate emergency!



This is a peaceful, non-violent event.

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5156554291...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 1st, 2019 4:22 PM