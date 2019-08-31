top
Montgomery Street Repurposed to Save Amazon Forest
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text)
Saturday Aug 31st, 2019 4:23 PM
Prayers, chants and ritual dancing in financial district
sm_010-850_9030.jpg
original image (2300x1580)
San Francisco's Montgomery Street, normally the home of plundering corporations, became the venue of Amazon peoples' worship and demands to save their world, and ours.

With a street-wide banner, Montgomery street was quickly sealed off at the end of where the 300 building, address of the Brasilian consulate, was located.

Next to the one painted last year, with chalk on sticks, the outlines of a large "street mural" was drawn on the carless street. Others then rushed in with blue, green, yellow and light brown paint to create an image demanding the protection of a weeping Amazon forest.

At the same time there were songs and prayers for salvation for earth's "mother." Dancers in full native dress did ritual dances to intense drumming. Honoring the organizers' request, we show no pictures of prayers or ritual dancing. Many religious leaders view the recording of observances as a distraction from the sanctity of the event.

For a large, visually interesting event in the heart of the City, the corporate media was conspicuous by its absence, Also, no policemen on adjoining corners. Put a dozen demonstrators in front of ICE and you will have an almost equal number of policemen watching.

A snake dance with activists and onlookers followed by a group photo concluded the event.
https://www.facebook.com/BrasilSolidarityN...
§
§
sm_020-850_8934.jpg
original image (2300x1696)
§
§
§
sm_030-850_8952.jpg
original image (2300x2018)
§
§
§
sm_040-850_8957.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
§
§
§
sm_050-852_1093.jpg
original image (1765x2300)
§
§
§
sm_060-852_1094.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
§
§
§
sm_070-850_8980.jpg
original image (2300x1674)
§
§
§
sm_080-852_1096.jpg
original image (2300x1715)
§
§
§
sm_090-850_8989.jpg
original image (2300x1654)
§
§
§
sm_100-852_1118.jpg
original image (2300x1661)
§
§
§
sm_110-850_8999.jpg
original image (2300x1739)
§
§
§
sm_120-852_1129.jpg
original image (2300x1768)
§
§
§
sm_130-850_9008.jpg
original image (2300x1566)
§
§
§
sm_140-850_9015.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
§
§
§
sm_150-852_1147.jpg
original image (2300x1783)
§
§
§
sm_160-850_9032.jpg
original image (2300x1853)
§
§
§
sm_170-852_1152.jpg
original image (2300x1854)
§
§
§
sm_180-850_9096.jpg
original image (2300x1837)
§
