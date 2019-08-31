From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Climate Strike: Santa Cruz & Watsonville
|Date
|Friday September 20
|Time
|3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz: Youth March to Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz 95060
Watsonville: Youth Climate Rally @ City Plaza Park, 358 Main St, Watsonville 95076
|
YOUTH CLIMATE STRIKE: Actions in Santa Cruz & Watsonville
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Santa Cruz: Youth Climate Strike March @ 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/738903429874292/
Watsonville: Youth Climate Strike Rally @ 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/362788134390819/
Host: Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
GLOBAL CLIMATE CRISIS STRIKE WEEK
September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week,
with climate crisis actions happening across the nation and around the world as
the UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City.
Last August 2018, Swedish student Greta Thunberg, at just 15 years-old, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks protesting the lack of action on the climate crisis. Greta decided to continue striking every Friday until the Swedish policies provided a safe pathway well under 2-degree C, i.e. in line with the Paris agreement.
Santa Cruz and Watsonville students are planning to join Greta Thunberg and millions of hopeful protesters around the world in a Global Climate Strike on September 20th, with more climate emergency actions happening throughout the week.
We want to involve as many people as possible. Join us!
Currently Planned Events:
ARRT Build for Climate Strike Sep 7 & 14
https://scruzclimate.org/arrt-build-for-climate-strike-sep-7-14/
Fri Sep 20, 4-8pm, Youth march after school to Louden Nelson and Community Education Forum including music art activities, maybe a basketball tournament and information sharing.
Fri Sep 20 – 3:30 – 6pm, Youth Action in Watsonville, Watsonville Plaza
Sat Sep 21 – 2-6pm – inner.action 40831- Youth climate groups from two counties meet at the Summit House on HWY 17 – details Instagram inner.action
https://www.facebook.com/events/1074211139456342/
Sun Sep 22 – 6-8pm, Eat for the Earth Climate Dinner and Presentation
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-earth-climate-dinner-and-presentation-tickets-70435898669
Sun Sep 22 – Novasutras Equinox Meditation – 12:30-1:30pm – details to be posted
https://www.facebook.com/events/1342599949248428/
Mon Sep 23 – Extinction Rebellion – US Day of Action
https://www.xrsc.earth/
Tue Sep 24 – 12-1:30pm – Citizens Climate Lobby Street Action
https://www.facebook.com/events/670313816769332/
Tue Sep 24 – 7-9pm, Faith in Our Future – Interfaith event – Peace United Church
https://www.facebook.com/events/501359393961598/
Wed Sep 25 – 5-9pm Real Democracy Teach -In by Within Reach at Louden Nelson Center
https://www.facebook.com/events/387054012226568/
Thu Sep 26 – 5-6:30pm – Citizens Climate Lobby Street Action 2
https://www.facebook.com/events/482360672559007/
Thu Sep 26 – 7pm, Movie “Blowout” – about the fracking industry – Live Oak Grange, 7pm – discussion with local filmmaker after the movie
https://www.facebook.com/events/356160028657332/
Sep 27 – BIG STRIKE DAY – Will include Youth GREEN COMMONS festival at the Farmers market site on Cedar St. Multiple actions involving school and college students and various local groups. Teach-ins about the climate crisis will be held at various points along the route.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1661648527304390/
ABOUT: Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
We are a diverse group of local people who are highly concerned about current and future climate change. For more information go to our website https://scruzclimate.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/SantaCruzClima...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 31st, 2019 2:02 PM
