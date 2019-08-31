



When: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019



Santa Cruz: Youth Climate Strike March @ 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/738903429874292/



Watsonville: Youth Climate Strike Rally @ 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/362788134390819/



Host: Santa Cruz Climate Action Network



GLOBAL CLIMATE CRISIS STRIKE WEEK



September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week,

with climate crisis actions happening across the nation and around the world as

the UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City.



Last August 2018, Swedish student Greta Thunberg, at just 15 years-old, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks protesting the lack of action on the climate crisis. Greta decided to continue striking every Friday until the Swedish policies provided a safe pathway well under 2-degree C, i.e. in line with the Paris agreement.



Santa Cruz and Watsonville students are planning to join Greta Thunberg and millions of hopeful protesters around the world in a Global Climate Strike on September 20th, with more climate emergency actions happening throughout the week.



We want to involve as many people as possible. Join us!



Currently Planned Events:



ARRT Build for Climate Strike Sep 7 & 14

https://scruzclimate.org/arrt-build-for-climate-strike-sep-7-14/



Fri Sep 20, 4-8pm, Youth march after school to Louden Nelson and Community Education Forum including music art activities, maybe a basketball tournament and information sharing.



Fri Sep 20 – 3:30 – 6pm, Youth Action in Watsonville, Watsonville Plaza



Sat Sep 21 – 2-6pm – inner.action 40831- Youth climate groups from two counties meet at the Summit House on HWY 17 – details Instagram inner.action

https://www.facebook.com/events/1074211139456342/



Sun Sep 22 – 6-8pm, Eat for the Earth Climate Dinner and Presentation

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-for-the-earth-climate-dinner-and-presentation-tickets-70435898669



Sun Sep 22 – Novasutras Equinox Meditation – 12:30-1:30pm – details to be posted

https://www.facebook.com/events/1342599949248428/



Mon Sep 23 – Extinction Rebellion – US Day of Action

https://www.xrsc.earth/



Tue Sep 24 – 12-1:30pm – Citizens Climate Lobby Street Action

https://www.facebook.com/events/670313816769332/



Tue Sep 24 – 7-9pm, Faith in Our Future – Interfaith event – Peace United Church

https://www.facebook.com/events/501359393961598/



Wed Sep 25 – 5-9pm Real Democracy Teach -In by Within Reach at Louden Nelson Center

https://www.facebook.com/events/387054012226568/



Thu Sep 26 – 5-6:30pm – Citizens Climate Lobby Street Action 2

https://www.facebook.com/events/482360672559007/



Thu Sep 26 – 7pm, Movie “Blowout” – about the fracking industry – Live Oak Grange, 7pm – discussion with local filmmaker after the movie

https://www.facebook.com/events/356160028657332/



Sep 27 – BIG STRIKE DAY – Will include Youth GREEN COMMONS festival at the Farmers market site on Cedar St. Multiple actions involving school and college students and various local groups. Teach-ins about the climate crisis will be held at various points along the route.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1661648527304390/



ABOUT: Santa Cruz Climate Action Network

