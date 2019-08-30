From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Journalists Protest Detention Camps And Terror Against Immigrants by Labor Video Project

Friday Aug 30th, 2019 8:19 PM Journalists spoke out against the detention camps and racist attacks on immigrants and migrants. Journalists are threatened by major corporate media not to take political stands or face termination. The San Francisco Chronicle prohibits journalists and photograpers from marching in rallies. The use ] of "objective" journalism by the bosses is to shutdown free speech.



Journalists spoke about the importance of speaking out against the crimes taking place against migrants and immigrants along the border and throughout the country.



Also, stories were read about the conditions in these camps.

Former San Francisco Chronicle reporter Henry Norr also talked about how he was targeted by the bosses and Zionists for reporting on the illegal construction of an Intel plant inside illegally seized Palestinian land.



He also talked about the continuing attack on journalists and photographers at the SF Chronicle. Journalists, photographers and other staff from the San Francisco Chronicle are banned from participating in marches for women's rights and against. war.



Former journalist Henry Norr was targeted and terminated after reporting on the role of Intel illegally seizing Palestinian land.

The idea of being "objective" is pushed corporate media barrons and is accepted by most journalists who are threatened with termination if they participate in political activity like joining a women's march.