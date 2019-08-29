From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti-War Protest: U.S. Out of Yemen
As separatists and government-backed forces battle for control of the Yemeni capital, innocent civilians suffer. Yemeni-Americans and allies gathered in front of San Francisco's federal building on August 16 with a message for Nancy Pelosi.
PHOTOS: Please credit the photographer as noted
Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.
The Yemeni Alliance Committee sponsored an action in San Francisco at the federal building where Nancy Pelosi has an office.
§Save Yemen!
