|Date
|Thursday September 05
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Watsonville Film Festival
|Location Details
|Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St. Watsonville 95076. Second floor screening room.
Monterey Bay Premiere! César Fierro, the oldest Mexican prisoner on death row in the United States, has been languishing in a Texas prison for almost forty years. His sentence has been put off repeatedly as the contradictory details of his initial trial have been reviewed. César continues to await execution by lethal injection for a murder that evidence shows he did not commit.
Director Santiago Esteinou from Mexico City will be in attendance, along with special guests, for a post-film conversation about the death penalty and solitary confinement.
Partners: Watsonville Public Library and EPF Media.
