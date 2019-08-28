top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 9/ 5/2019
The Years of Fierro - Film & Conversation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 05
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Film Festival
Location Details
Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St. Watsonville 95076. Second floor screening room.
Monterey Bay Premiere! César Fierro, the oldest Mexican prisoner on death row in the United States, has been languishing in a Texas prison for almost forty years. His sentence has been put off repeatedly as the contradictory details of his initial trial have been reviewed. César continues to await execution by lethal injection for a murder that evidence shows he did not commit.

Director Santiago Esteinou from Mexico City will be in attendance, along with special guests, for a post-film conversation about the death penalty and solitary confinement.

Partners: Watsonville Public Library and EPF Media.
sm_the_years_of_fierro_english_web.jpg
original image (1200x800)
For more event information: http://watsonvillefilmfest.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 28th, 2019 11:15 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code