Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
SF SMART1741 School Bus Drivers Protest Attacks On Bus Safety & ZUM Outsourcing
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Aug 28th, 2019 8:42 PM
San Francisco SFUSD school bus drivers and students are threatened by contracting out. Workers spoke out at the 8/13/19 SFUSD board meeting
smart__1741_sfusd_meeting_members._8-13-19.jpg
San Francisco school bus drivers who are members of SMART 1741 attended the San Francisco Unified School District board meeting on August 13, 2019. They protested the attack on health and safety and by outsourcing and contracting out proposals including ZUM which is similar to UBER for special education students.

Additional media:
First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7fKMmVY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/avN9Ru5NgLo
§SMART 1741 School Bus Drivers Banner
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Aug 28th, 2019 8:42 PM
sm_smart_1741._busdrivers_banner.jpg
original image (1208x839)
San Francisco school bus drivers are under attack.
https://youtu.be/avN9Ru5NgLo
§Previous Rally Against Union Busting
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Aug 28th, 2019 8:42 PM
sm_smart__1741_rallydec08-21.jpg
original image (800x533)
SF school bus drivers have faced union busting in the past. They. rallied at their yard.
https://youtu.be/avN9Ru5NgLo
