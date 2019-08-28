San Francisco SFUSD school bus drivers and students are threatened by contracting out. Workers spoke out at the 8/13/19 SFUSD board meeting

San Francisco school bus drivers who are members of SMART 1741 attended the San Francisco Unified School District board meeting on August 13, 2019. They protested the attack on health and safety and by outsourcing and contracting out proposals including ZUM which is similar to UBER for special education students.Additional media:First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union BustingProduction of Labor Video Project