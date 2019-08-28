From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
SF SMART1741 School Bus Drivers Protest Attacks On Bus Safety & ZUM Outsourcing
San Francisco SFUSD school bus drivers and students are threatened by contracting out. Workers spoke out at the 8/13/19 SFUSD board meeting
San Francisco school bus drivers who are members of SMART 1741 attended the San Francisco Unified School District board meeting on August 13, 2019. They protested the attack on health and safety and by outsourcing and contracting out proposals including ZUM which is similar to UBER for special education students.
Additional media:
First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7fKMmVY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Additional media:
First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7fKMmVY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§SMART 1741 School Bus Drivers Banner
San Francisco school bus drivers are under attack.
SF school bus drivers have faced union busting in the past. They. rallied at their yard.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network