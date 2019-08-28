From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sunday September 01
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Dayton Andrews
People's Park (Berkeley)
Amber Cummings, a known fascist organizer, is planning a so-called "Rally Against Marxism". Past actions put on by Cummings and her allied alt-right groups have been the site of violence by white supremacists and have been a part of larger national mobilizations of white supremacist groups which target marginalized communities.
We are protesting the racism and antisemitism of neo-nazis and the so-called alt-right. White supremacy is woven into the fabric of mainstream American politics and is used to enable the economic exploitation of poor, working, and middle class people. Whether this takes the form of ICE arresting over 600 migrant workers in Mississippi or the imprisonment of people of color to provide enslaved labor for corporations, we will resist it.
Join us to protest the normalization of white supremacy. We will gather on Sunday, September 1st at 10am at People's Park in Berkeley to confront a rally of fascists in MLK JR. Civic Center Park. Food Not Bombs will prepare a vegetarian lunch and we will provide a manual wheelchair for use by people with disabilities.
