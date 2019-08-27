Felton Fire District Captain Calls for Vigilante Justice Against Homeless People by Santa Cruz News

In the wake of an alleged assault on a middle school student in the San Lorenzo Valley, Captain Daniel Bonfante of the Felton Fire Protection District has called for vigilante justice against homeless people, who he blames for the majority of crime in the area. On August 21 on Instagram, Captain Bonfante called for community members to "get the posse together" and "let the rift raft know that we are vigilant". "99% of all crime is homeless in felton right now," Bonfante said. "They are getting aggressive and don't care anymore." Photo: Captain Daniel Bonfante of the Felton Fire Protection District.

A number of individuals commented on Captain Bonfante's post to indicate that they would like to join his vigilante posse.



"Let's get it done," Chris LaVeque said in response to Bonfante's post.



Chris LaVeque is the owner of the butcher shop El Salchichero, which is located on the Westside of Santa Cruz.



Bonfante's full post on Instagram from August 21 reads as follows:



"It’s time for some mountain justice. Since the sheriff of Santa Cruz, not the actual boots on the ground deputies and sergeants who do a phenomenal job even though they are bound by the counties liberal policies, won’t do anything about the homeless population in Felton, this is the consequence. There are so many homeless living in Fall Creek Park, Covered Bridge Park, along the River, in cars on HWY 9 and the Downtown area. They are getting aggressive and don’t care anymore. An innocent girl got assaulted, and to make matters even worse the guy ran through the Junior High School, which means he ran through the elementary. Unfortunately we have become second class citizens to the homeless and our elected officials don’t give 2 shits. It’s time to get the posse together and search for this asshole and let the rift raft know that we are vigilant and we will not tolerate this anymore. #felton #santacruzcounty #slv #homeless #mountainjustice"