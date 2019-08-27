top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Protesters Force Palantir to Empty HQ
by Fight for What's Right
Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
Palantir, the secretive $20 billion data-analysis company whose work with ICE has even led some of its own employees to make a fuss, succumbed to the power of protesters on August 23. The main office at 100 Hamilton, Palantir's world headquarters, was emptied in advance of the arrival of demonstrators.

Photo credit: Cornelia Grimes, Pro Bono Photo
sm_8-23palindytopcorneliaspost.jpg
original image (2000x1780)
Slate.com recently reported that Stanford students no longer wish to interview for jobs with Palantir upon graduation. Bloomberg revealed that Palantir has struggled to convince some potential recruits because of concerns about how authorities use its products. Add to that regular protests on the streets in front of its property and it adds up to one thing. Palantir has got problems.

By telling employees at its headquarters to vacate the building, Palantir amplified the message protesters brought to Hamilton Ave. in Palo Alto last week. In the off chance that a few were still hanging around, and to the delight of local and international reporters, demonstrators made much noise in downtown Palo Alto.

Hundreds of voices were raised in shouts and song. Speakers, including Tracy Rosenberg of Oakland Privacy, called it as it is. Rosenberg said that Palantir is automating white supremacy and automating ethnic cleansing.

Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel has denied the extent of its involvement with ICE in the past. With a brand new contract, the company's commitment to participating in the unconscionable treatment of immigrants is exceedingly clear. Protesters reacted to last week's renewed contract announcement swiftly, and without mincing words.
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Marching with Banners
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23pal_granniesleadmarchcg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§DSA* Marching Band
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23palhornscg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
*Democratic Socialists of America
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Say it LOUD!
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23palmarchmegaphonecg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Meanwhile at Palantir HQ
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23palbloodbannercg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
While marchers proceeded to rally site, direct action has decorated Palantir's World HQ
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Megaphones
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23twobabyprotesterscg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Palantir has blood on its hands!
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23mbwa_bloodhandscg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Raging Grannies brought the Statue of Liberty
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23mbwabilliebestcg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Statue stated...."I am embarrassed to represent this country!"
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Raging Grannies Line Up
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23palgrannysidescg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
§Loud chanting...
by Fight for What's Right Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 2:19 PM
sm_8-23palflowinghair_girlcg.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
We won't cease!
https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/stanf...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 27.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code