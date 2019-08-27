



To gather strength for the battle ahead, we will walk 5 miles together in the footsteps of our ancestors, from Mission San Juan Bautista to the eastern edge of Juristac. All who wish to stand with us for the protection of our sacred land and the wellness of our future generations are invited to participate.



People of all ages and abilities are welcome. You can walk part of the way, the whole 5 miles, or only join for the opening and closing gatherings.



Please RSVP at



We ask that you arrive on time and bring your own snacks, sun protection and water bottle. Dinner will be provided.



Accessibility info: the walk route is mostly flat and level, on bike lanes and road shoulders, except for one section near the end at the San Benito River crossing where there is a dirt trail with uneven terrain (shuttle will be available to get around this section.) All the walkers will be in one group led by tribal members. There will be support vans, so that walkers can step out and rest, or rejoin the walk, during periodic stops. The opening and closing sites are grassy open spaces adjacent to paved roads; access to the closing site is via an unpaved driveway at Betabel.



--- --- ---

